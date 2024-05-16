Joe Biden Challenges Donald Trump for a Debate in New Clip, Gets Slammed for ‘15 Seconds Clip Edited 5 Times’

President Joe Biden’s recent challenge to Donald Trump for a debate has stirred both anticipation and criticism. The 15-second video released by Biden’s campaign has drawn attention primarily due to the number of jump cuts used, leading to mocking remarks from critics. Critics, including Trump campaign officials and conservative voices, pointed out the five jump cuts in the short video, questioning Biden’s ability to deliver a clean reading without editing.

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

As per the New York Post, Trump's campaign slammed Biden and wrote, “In a super short 14-second video, the Biden campaign needed to do 5 jump cuts because Crooked Joe couldn’t deliver a clean reading. Total disaster.” Another user added, “Biden’s video has 5 cuts in 13 seconds. What will Biden do in a debate when his many handlers can’t edit and splice his sentences together.”

Cognitively impaired Joe Biden can't even speak fluently for 15 seconds using a teleprompter. The video clip had to be edited 5 times!🤡🤣🤣🤣

Now Biden says he's ready to debate Donald Trump?

He will be totally destroyed by Trump in that debate🥊💯#BidenIsADisgrace #GenocideJoe pic.twitter.com/DxjtWSrDUb — Tafadzwa Gilbért Káys🌍🌟 (@GilbertKays) May 16, 2024

In agreement, someone else wrote, “Biden made five cuts in 14 seconds to say 51 words. I think the world knows who will win this debate.” Someone else chimed in, “Biden needed 5 cuts to make it through this 13 second video.” Another user echoed similar emotion and wrote, “lol. Biden’s comms director says he ‘did not mince words’ in this video. They literally cut them up.”

Trump responds and accepts Biden's heavily edited clip to debate him, adding:



"Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - that's only because he doesn't get them.." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gJxaFVPip7 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 15, 2024

However, Biden’s team brushed off these critiques, insinuating that the video was a response to Trump’s persistent calls for a debate. They wrote, “Trump campaign [is] desperate because they’ve been begging to debate and he got called out. So they are grasping at straws trying to make a common online [video-editing] tactic be an attack.”

Biden taunts Trump in heavily edited "Make my day, pal," video clip. Trump will destroy Crooked Joe. Still, they should demand Biden take a drug test just before the debate. #performanceenhancer — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 15, 2024

In the video, Biden was seen saying, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

What a meathead!



Joe Biden is reading from a teleprompter, the clip is highly edited, probably removing the times Joe lost his place on the teleprompter.

Joe Biden has trouble putting sentences together without que cards or a teleprompter.



The debates will be great, for TRUMP! https://t.co/HdiiHgLmd4 — Leon Puissegur (@Alvinpui) May 15, 2024

Despite the criticism, both Biden and Trump have agreed to participate in debates hosted by major news networks. They are scheduled to face off in a CNN debate on June 27 in Atlanta, followed by a debate hosted by ABC News on September 10. This announcement comes after Trump’s consistent challenges to Biden for a debate, accusing him of avoiding direct confrontations.

Hopefully the debate stage doesn’t have to many steps or you won’t make it up there — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 15, 2024

Trump wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. Just tell me when I’ll be there.” Trump’s eagerness for debates contrasts with his past actions, including skipping all primary debates in 2024 and pulling out of one debate in 2020.

The many camera cuts in this video tells me you screwed this up a bunch of times and your video editing team had to work overtime in order to make you seem like you knew what you were talking about, even though you’re clearly reading off of a teleprompter.



Yeah… real strong and… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) May 15, 2024

In addition to the scheduled debates, Trump expressed willingness for more than two debates, suggesting a more extensive exchange of ideas. Trump’s campaign asserted, "We propose a debate in June, a debate in July, a debate in August, and a debate in September, in addition to the Vice Presidential debate. Additional dates will allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate."

You needed a teleprompter for a 15 second video 🤡



Good job not reading "end of quote", or "last name", or "pause", this time. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 15, 2024

However, Biden's campaign remarked, "President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates."