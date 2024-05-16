INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Joe Biden Challenges Donald Trump for a Debate in New Clip, Gets Slammed for ‘15 Seconds Clip Edited 5 Times’

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 03:27 PST, May 16, 2024
Joe Biden Challenges Donald Trump for a Debate in New Clip, Gets Slammed for ‘15 Seconds Clip Edited 5 Times’
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Lane - Pool(L), Win McNamee(R)

President Joe Biden’s recent challenge to Donald Trump for a debate has stirred both anticipation and criticism. The 15-second video released by Biden’s campaign has drawn attention primarily due to the number of jump cuts used, leading to mocking remarks from critics. Critics, including Trump campaign officials and conservative voices, pointed out the five jump cuts in the short video, questioning Biden’s ability to deliver a clean reading without editing.

 

As per the New York Post, Trump's campaign slammed Biden and wrote, “In a super short 14-second video, the Biden campaign needed to do 5 jump cuts because Crooked Joe couldn’t deliver a clean reading. Total disaster.” Another user added, “Biden’s video has 5 cuts in 13 seconds. What will Biden do in a debate when his many handlers can’t edit and splice his sentences together.”

 

In agreement, someone else wrote, “Biden made five cuts in 14 seconds to say 51 words. I think the world knows who will win this debate.” Someone else chimed in, “Biden needed 5 cuts to make it through this 13 second video.” Another user echoed similar emotion and wrote, “lol. Biden’s comms director says he ‘did not mince words’ in this video. They literally cut them up.”

 

However, Biden’s team brushed off these critiques, insinuating that the video was a response to Trump’s persistent calls for a debate. They wrote, “Trump campaign [is] desperate because they’ve been begging to debate and he got called out. So they are grasping at straws trying to make a common online [video-editing] tactic be an attack.”

 

 

In the video, Biden was seen saying, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

 

Despite the criticism, both Biden and Trump have agreed to participate in debates hosted by major news networks. They are scheduled to face off in a CNN debate on June 27 in Atlanta, followed by a debate hosted by ABC News on September 10. This announcement comes after Trump’s consistent challenges to Biden for a debate, accusing him of avoiding direct confrontations.

 

Trump wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. Just tell me when I’ll be there.” Trump’s eagerness for debates contrasts with his past actions, including skipping all primary debates in 2024 and pulling out of one debate in 2020.

 

In addition to the scheduled debates, Trump expressed willingness for more than two debates, suggesting a more extensive exchange of ideas. Trump’s campaign asserted, "We propose a debate in June, a debate in July, a debate in August, and a debate in September, in addition to the Vice Presidential debate. Additional dates will allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate."

 

However, Biden's campaign remarked, "President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Share this article: Joe Biden Challenges Donald Trump for a Debate in New Clip, Gets Slammed for ‘15 Seconds Clip Edited 5 Times’
Joe Biden Donald Trump
More Stories on Inquisitr