However, the Suns are currently playing without their best player, Booker. In their first faceoff against the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season, the 25-year-old shooting guard suffered a left hamstring injury. Since then, Booker remains on the sideline and as of now, his return to the court remains unknown.

According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Booker is still not expected to play when the Suns go up against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Footprint Center.