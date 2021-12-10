NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Buddy Hield For Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith & Draft Pick

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players who are expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the past months, rumors have been swirling around Hield and his future with the Kings. Earlier in November, Kings general manager Monte McNair revealed in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic that they had trade conversations about Hield since the 2021 NBA offseason.

With the Kings expected to suffer another disappointing season, they could become more aggressive in trading Hield and other veterans for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.