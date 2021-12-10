NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Buddy Hield For Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith & Draft Pick

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Buddy_Hield.jpg

JB Baruelo

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players who are expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the past months, rumors have been swirling around Hield and his future with the Kings. Earlier in November, Kings general manager Monte McNair revealed in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic that they had trade conversations about Hield since the 2021 NBA offseason.

With the Kings expected to suffer another disappointing season, they could become more aggressive in trading Hield and other veterans for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.

Buddy Hield To Dallas Mavericks

Instagram | Buddy Hield

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Hield before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World included Hield on the list of five best trade targets for the Mavericks in the 2021-22 NBA season.

To acquire Hield, Bitar suggested that the Mavericks could offer the Kings a trade package that includes Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and a future first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, it could help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Buddy Hield Forms Mavericks' Lethal Trio With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

Instagram | Buddy Hield

Hield is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he would still be an intriguing addition to the Mavericks. The successful acquisition of Hield from the Kings would enable them to form a lethal trio with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

"Hield would be a blessing for Dallas because he would be a legitimate third option for the team and would become their best shooter by a mile," Bitar wrote. "Luka creates offense just by handling the ball, so having a spot up master would make the Mavericks very formidable under head coach Jason Kidd."

Buddy Hield Improves Mavericks' Floor-Spacing

Instagram | Buddy Hield

Though he still has some inconsistencies, Hield would be an upgrade over Hardaway Jr. at the Mavericks' starting shooting guard position. Compared to THJ, Hield is a better three-point shooter. His presence on the court would make opponents think twice about double-teaming Doncic.

Having Hield would make it easier for Doncic to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense. Aside from being an elite shooter, Hield could also lessen the burden on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring, playmaking, and ball handling.

Does The Trade Makes Sense For The Kings?

The proposed trade deal with the Mavericks would make sense for the Kings, especially if they decide to give up on reaching the playoffs and focus on the development of their young players this season. By sending Hield to Dallas, the Kings would be acquiring a future draft asset that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster. Hardaway Jr. and Finney-Smith could be moved in separate trades in exchange for young players and/or future draft picks.

With Hield gone, the Kings could also give more playing time to young guards such as Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton.

