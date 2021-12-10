Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life In Prison

News
[KPIX CBS SF Bay Area][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

In 2002, Scott Peterson murdered his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner.

Peterson, who allegedly killed his wife and son due to debt and because he wanted to be single again, was convicted of the first-degree murder in 2004.

One year later, Peterson was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, the California Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old's death penalty sentence last year, and the prosecutors decided they no longer want to seek his execution.

Below is the latest update on the case.

The Latest

Resentencing

As reported by CNN, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo on Wednesday ordered Peterson to serve life in prison.

Peterson will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his wife, and a concurrent sentence of 15 years to life for the second-degree murder of his unborn son.

As CNN noted, Laci was seven months pregnant when Peterson killed her and got rid of her body. Since being accussed and charged, Peterson has maintained his innocence and still does.

Laci's Family

Members of Laci's family were present at the resentencing. Her mother Sharon Rocha addressed Peterson directly.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," she said, noting that Conner would have been 18 years old now.

"Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha continued.

She said that two things will never change, "Laci and Conner will always be dead, and you will always be their murderer."

Laci's brother and sister also spoke at the hearing, according to People magazine.

Her sister Amy Rocha told Peterson that "nineteen years, and there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about my sister."

"There are no words able to express the pain associated with not being able to experience life together," Laci's brother Brent Rocha said in the courtroom.

Just days before being murdered, Laci reportedly had dinner with Peterson and her mom. That was the last time her mom ever saw her.

Growing Outrage

[YouTube][Nicki Swift]

A person close to the Rochas told People that the family's outrage "has just grown and grown" for 19 years.

"And it was time to let it out. The hearing was like releasing some pressure that has been building up for a very long time. They got to look Scott in the eyes and tell him what they really thought of him -- not that it was a surprise to him," the person said.

"Every year, they commemorate Laci and Conner during December, so they'll keep doing that this month. In many ways, they believe that what they did today was the most significant commemoration they could possibly have done," they added.

