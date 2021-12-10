Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life In Prison

In 2002, Scott Peterson murdered his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner.

Peterson, who allegedly killed his wife and son due to debt and because he wanted to be single again, was convicted of the first-degree murder in 2004.

One year later, Peterson was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, the California Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old's death penalty sentence last year, and the prosecutors decided they no longer want to seek his execution.

Below is the latest update on the case.