Selena Gomez to Produce First Spanish-Language Series for Univision Streaming Service

Selena Gomez is known by many as a singer and actress. But soon, she will focusing her attention on producing as she hones in on the production of an upcoming Spanish-language television show set to air on a new, soon-to-be-launched streaming service from Univision.

On December 7, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news with readers, noting that Gomez and her production company, July Moon Productions, have signed on to produce Mi Vecino, El Cartel, a true crime docu-series for the unnamed service.