Selena Gomez to Produce First Spanish-Language Series for Univision Streaming Service

Lindsay Cronin

Selena Gomez is known by many as a singer and actress. But soon, she will focusing her attention on producing as she hones in on the production of an upcoming Spanish-language television show set to air on a new, soon-to-be-launched streaming service from Univision.

On December 7, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news with readers, noting that Gomez and her production company, July Moon Productions, have signed on to produce Mi Vecino, El Cartel, a true crime docu-series for the unnamed service.

'Mi Vecino, El Cartel'

Blackfin will also work on the production of the upcoming series, Mi Vecino, El Cartel, which translates to The Cartel Among Us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is the “story of a murder that rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multiyear international investigation” and will be the first Spanish-language series on which Gomez serves as a producer.

The Univision streaming service will require a subscription from viewers, although it wasn't confirmed how much that subscription will be.

Rodrigo Mazon Excited About New Streaming Service

"We are going very big when it comes to the launch of our streaming services,” Rodrigo Mazon, the executive Vice President and General Manager of SVOD at Univision, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our goal and our promise is to have the most extensive offering of originally produced Spanish language content in the world.”

“Because we want to and will appeal to the entire 600 million Spanish-speaking population around the world, we will be programming about the broadest offering possible in terms of genres and formats. We want to appeal to all ages, all nationalities and all tastes, and want to be the leader in that space,” he added.

More With Univision

Mason went on to reveal that in addition to working with Gomez on the upcoming Mi Vecino, El Cartel, he and his team are open to other future projects with the singer.

“We certainly hope to do more with her,” he confirmed. “Selena Gomez is obviously a superstar — there’s probably nobody bigger — and she also cares a lot about elevating Latinx voices and storytelling. So the match was perfect. It is a pretty gripping and thrilling and crazy story, so we felt that it would be extremely interesting to everyone in the Spanish-speaking world and around the world to hear about it.”

Eugenio Derbez

Univision also struck a deal in October with actor-director Eugenio Derbez and his production company, 3Pas Studios.

“We have obviously established a relationship with Eugenio Derbez, but we are also committed in particular to bringing voices and stories from female Latina storytellers, because that is also a group that has incredible stories, that has incredible work, and I think Selena Gomez is a perfect example of someone we wanted to work with, and now have been able to,” Mazon said.

No word yet on when the streaming service will be launched, or when Mi Vecino, El Cartel will be released.

