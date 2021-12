Erika Jayne is showing off the "fun times" in a rare red carpet appearance. The 50-year-old Bravo star has largely made headlines these past weeks for jetting out to Mexico amid her divorce drama, but it was back to the L.A. action this week as she attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked impeccable in leggy photos shared to her Instagram this week, one marking her red carpet appearance and big-time bringing in the fans.