San Francisco Restaurant That Refused To Serve Cops Hit With Yelp Reviews

Three San Francisco, California police officers sat down for a meal on Friday at Hilda and Jesse, a popular breakfast restaurant, but were refused service.

Restaurant staff told the cops -- who were uniformed and armed -- that they "felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons" and "politely asked" them to leave, according to the restaurant.

The incident attracted nationwide attention. The San Francisco Police Department issued several statements in response, while Yelp reviewers left hundreds of one-star reviews for Hilda and Jesse.

