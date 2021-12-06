Neighbor Says She Warned Child Protective Services About Ethan Crumbley's Parents

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School last week, killing four of his fellow students.

Authorities believe the shooting was premediated, so Ethan has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession.

The teenager's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have both been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The tragedy shocked Michigan and the entire nation, leaving many to point fingers at the parents and wonder if more could have been done to prevent the shooting.

Former Neighbor Speaks Up

Before moving to Oxford, James, Jennifer, and Ethan lived near downtown Lake Orion.

In 2014 and 2015, when he was between 8 and 9 years old, Ethan was often left home alone, according to Kayla LeMieux.

LeMieux, who lived in the same apartment complex as the Crumbleys and knew the couple, told the Detroit Free Press that they would go out drinking and leave the boy at home.

"When they were gone, he would come knock on our door. They didn’t leave him with a phone," LeMieux said.

Child Protective Services

[Mikesington][Twitter]

LeMieux said that she even anonymously contacted Michigan's Child Protection Services (CPS) out of concern for Ethan's well being.

LeMieux explained that she briefly worked with Jennifer and considered her a friend, but that their relationship soured because she made it clear she was concerned about Ethan.

"It was really when I finally started to say more, because I was just like, even after calling CPS, they were still doing it and even me saying something to them, they were still like 'Oh he is fine,'" LeMieux said.

LeMieux said she has no idea if CPS took action following her complaint, and noted that James and Jennifer never discussed guns or talked about owning them when she knew them.

LeMieux also showed to the Detroit Free Press a number of Facebook messages she exchanged with James and Jennifer -- the messages show that she was worried about Ethan being left home alone while the couple was out drinking.

Bob Wheaton, a spokesman with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in a brief statement that "CPS complaints are confidential by law."

Crumbleys Locked Up In Same Jail

As reported by The New York Post, James, Ethan, and Jennifer are all locked up in the Oakland County Jail.

As Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard explained, the Crumbleys are not allowed to communicate, they are all in isolation, and have been placed on suicide watch out of an abundance of caution.

"We have nothing to lead us to believe that anybody has any mental health challenges so far. They indicate no interest or desire to hurt themselves," Bouchard said at a press conference.

