Neighbor Says She Warned Child Protective Services About Ethan Crumbley's Parents

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School last week, killing four of his fellow students.

Authorities believe the shooting was premediated, so Ethan has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession.

The teenager's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have both been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The tragedy shocked Michigan and the entire nation, leaving many to point fingers at the parents and wonder if more could have been done to prevent the shooting.