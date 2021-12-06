Kate Beckinsale Wows In Figure-Hugging Jenny Packham Dress

Kate Beckinsale might've been front-page news last month as ex Pete Davidson reportedly dates makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, but the Pearl Harbor actress is now fronting media outlets on her own clock. Kate is fresh from rocking Kate Middleton-adored designer Jenny Packham to the BIFA Film Awards, where it was a figure-hugging and classy affair as the British beauty went classic in white.

Kate updated her Instagram on Sunday with red carpet shots from the glitzy bash. See what she wore, plus more photos below.

A Vision In White

Scroll for the photos. Kate had opted out of flaunting her killer pins, instead going largely covered-up. The Widow star went for a floor-length and waist-cinched white gown, one boasting a sweeping flap-top front accent, silver glitter sleeves, plus a classic round neckline.

Exuding elegance, the 48-year-old highlighted her tiny waist as the flowing fabrics hugged her every curve, with the photos appearing to show hints of a high-heeled finish. Glittering diamond earrings, a dark clutch, plus a dark manicure completed the impeccable look. More after the photos, where you can swipe.

Taking to her caption, the fitness queen told her followers: "So lovely to be at the @bifa_film awards. Congratulations to the winners and nominees and special shout out to my fellow Hounslow sex symbol @asimc for sterling hosting work 💕🇬🇧 photos Dave J Hogan and John Phillips @gettyimages."

Quick to call Kate "stunning" was 40-year-old socialite and reality star Paris Hilton, with the post also gaining the thumbs-up from 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna. Over 65,000 likes have been left. Scroll for more.

'Not A Social Media Person'

Kate is active on Instagram - and known for her clap-backs - but the star has actually said she isn't too into sharing all the details. Speaking to Women's Health, the mom of one claimed: "I’m not a social media person, but it’s nice to have this little corner that’s my vibe."

Kate quickly followed her dress post with a glam one, this time focusing on the night's swept-up hair, glittering diamond earrings, and another showoff of her ageless complexion and plump pout.

Staying 'Connected' To Her Body

The health lover, regularly spotted hitting the gym in L.A. and often doing so in her signature high-heeled boots, also told WH about her approach to a balanced lifestyle. She stated:

"I’m very connected to my body – if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically," adding: "So, it’s usually a good idea for me to do something physical to get rid of it."

Kate has, more recently, made headlines for appearing to weigh in on SNL star Pete's alleged romance with 41-year-old Kim Kardashian.

