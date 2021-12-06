Kate Beckinsale Wows In Figure-Hugging Jenny Packham Dress

Kate Beckinsale might've been front-page news last month as ex Pete Davidson reportedly dates makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, but the Pearl Harbor actress is now fronting media outlets on her own clock. Kate is fresh from rocking Kate Middleton-adored designer Jenny Packham to the BIFA Film Awards, where it was a figure-hugging and classy affair as the British beauty went classic in white.

Kate updated her Instagram on Sunday with red carpet shots from the glitzy bash. See what she wore, plus more photos below.