MLB Rumors: 3 Marcell Ozuna Replacements For The Braves

Against all odds and even though their season seemed doomed right from the start, the Atlanta Braves shocked all of Major League Baseball.

The Braves won fewer games than the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, a couple of teams that didn't even make the playoffs.

Even so, Brian Snitker's squad went the distance to beat the Houston Astros and win the World Series.

The most impressive part? They did that without Ronald Acuña Jr (injured) and Marcell Ozuna, who was out all year over a domestic violence incident.