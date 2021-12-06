MLB Rumors: 3 Marcell Ozuna Replacements For The Braves

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Braves_Marcel_Ozuna_doubles_in_the_6th_inning_September_11,_2020_(50333317031).jpg

Ernesto Cova

Against all odds and even though their season seemed doomed right from the start, the Atlanta Braves shocked all of Major League Baseball.

The Braves won fewer games than the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, a couple of teams that didn't even make the playoffs.

Even so, Brian Snitker's squad went the distance to beat the Houston Astros and win the World Series.

The most impressive part? They did that without Ronald Acuña Jr (injured) and Marcell Ozuna, who was out all year over a domestic violence incident.

The Latest

Knicks Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Headline New York's Offer To Trail Blazers For Damian Lillard

MLB Rumors: 3 Marcell Ozuna Replacements For The Braves

Selena Gomez All Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt For L.A. Dinner

MLB Rumors: Clayton Kershaw's Wife And Corey Seager Could Lure Him To The Rangers

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

The Braves Just Can't Bring Ozuna Back

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Marcel_Ozuna_looks_to_fans_from_Nationals_vs._Braves_at_Nationals_Park,_April_6th,_2021_(All-Pro_Reels_Photography)_(51102667320).png

Ozuna is expected to be cleared back to play at some point and could be back with the team next season.

Nonetheless, the talented outfielder shouldn't be anywhere near a baseball field next year, if ever.

The Braves just can't afford to bring him back after the video of him choking and beating his wife.

Obviously, that's a huge issue from a baseball standpoint. That's why today, we're going to talk about the top 3 free agents that could fill his void in the lineup.

Sports

Patriots Rumors: 'Mac Jones Is Better Than Tom Brady,' Says Former NFL Star

Former player turned analyst Ryan Clark believes that Mac Jones is ahead of Tom Brady at this point in his career.

By Ernesto Cova

Eddie Rosario

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eddie_Rosario_(32618973947).jpg

The Braves got Eddie Rosario from the Cleveland Indians midseason and it definitely paid off, so why not try and run it back with him on the left side of the field?

Rosario's contact and timely hitting came in handily for Snitker's team more often than not, especially in the playoffs.

He's a solid defender and, albeit not a powerful hitter, he's still more than capable of getting to base and making things happen on the plate. Also, he shouldn't be that expensive.

NBA Rumors: This Is What The Ejected Pacers Fans Told Lakers' Star LeBron James

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Poised For A Breakout Year

Joc Pederson

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joc_Pederson_May_20,_2018_(50120689993).jpg

Once again, the Braves could have an answer for their struggles right in front of them.

Joc Pederson wasn't nearly as productive as he was during his days with the Los Angeles Dodgers but still, he and his pearls played a big role in the Braves World Series run.

He slashed .249/.325/.428 and was pretty solid off the bench and even subbed in for Eddie Rosario when he was on the Injured List.

He can also serve as the team's Designated Hitter if they bring Rosario back.

Kyle Schwarber

And last but not least, the Braves should try and make a run at one of the most sought-after players in free agency: Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber is the Jack of all trades. He can play first and third base, left field, and even be the team's designated hitter.

He's coming off a huge year with both the Nationals and Red Sox and Boston will try and get him to stay, so he may not be the cheapest choice for reigning champions, though.

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms For Cash

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

Kaia Gerber Arches Back In Stretchy Mesh Underwear

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.