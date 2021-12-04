Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Having bought her $1.4 million starter home around the same time her first Spiderman movie came out, Zendaya, then 20-years-old, has since upgraded to a magnificent manor fit for a Disney princess.

While the Emmy award-winning lead of Euphoria, now 25, absolutely adored her first house -- a 4,155-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Northridge, Los Angeles -- her current residence is an absolute... Marvel.

Also located in California's San Fernando Valley, the gorgeous ranch-style Encino estate set her back a whopping $4 million in 2019, although the deal only made the papers in April 2020.

Scroll down for photos of Zendaya's incredible home!

Secluded Hilltop Property

Realtor.com

Concealed from prying eyes by beautiful palm trees and lush greenery, the lovely hilltop estate sits on a four-acre lot with stunning views all around. Encompassing a sprawling 1939-built main house and a large guesthouse, the expansive compound also has a massive open pool and a spectacular backyard (pictured above) straight out of a California dream.

Spanning six bedrooms and seven bathrooms within 5,133 square feet of living space, the mansion is quite a move up from the five-bedroom, five-bathroom Northridge house that Zendaya used to share with her dog, Noon.

Keep going for more pics!

Welcoming Porch

Realtor.com

Hidden at the end of a long driveway with a circular grass island at the center, the entrance to Zendaya's luxurious home is made through a gorgeous white door framed by matching lanterns, with the chic porch featuring a nice awning and massive arched windows teasing a glimpse of the chic, all-white interior.

Scroll for pictures of the interiors!

Hardwood Floors & Multiple Fireplaces

Realtor.com

Greeting guests as they step inside, a stylish foyer spills into the open-plan lounge room, with a sleek staircase leading up to the master suite. While it may not compare to the winding grand staircase Zendaya enjoyed in her nearby Northridge home, the relatively modest feature takes no attention away from the exquisite hardwood floors and high ceilings, with a gorgeous fireplace taking center stage.

Brick Fireplace Lounge Room

Realtor.com

With recessed lighting and massive glass French doors generously letting in the California sun, the lounge room's main attraction is a brick fireplace painted white to match the walls and eight-foot ceiling. The same features carry through the rest of the sunshine-filled home, which has maintained its charm despite the extensive renovations over the past eight decades since it was built.

Granite-Countertop Kitchen

Realtor.com

Like all of the rooms on the first, the huge kitchen opens up to the backyard via massive doors overlooking palm trees. Also white with hardwood floors, the space is tastefully decorated with retro-style cabinetry and granite countertops in the original listing photos, although Zendaya is sure to have done some remodeling of her own. A large island counter and stainless steel appliances complete the decor.

Bedroom With Private Balcony

Realtor.com

Lined with paneled windows and two sets of double glass doors, the master bedroom has a private balcony with a terrace large enough to fit a few chaise lounge chairs or some patio furniture. Perfect for soaking up the sun, it offers a thrilling view of the backyard pool and pavilion, as seen above.

Carrera Marble Bathroom

Realtor.com

Just like the master bedroom, the master bathroom also has balcony access, creating an entire suite experience for the star to enjoy, Lonny remarks. Decked in "unique" Carrera marble tile, it boasts a walk-in shower and a built-in soaking tub, with plenty of sunlight flooding in through the large windows.

Backyard Pavilion

Realtor.com

The mansion's backyard is just as dreamy, with lush green lawns and a sizeable stone patio engulfing the pool and inset spa. There's also an outdoor pavilion perfect for pool parties.

Guesthouse

Realtor.com

Meanwhile, the roomy guesthouse adds another two bedrooms into the fold, one of which is set up as a game room -- pool table included. It also has a bathroom and kitchenette.

According to Variety, Zendaya put up the property for rental shortly after purchasing it in 2019, asking for $12,900/month, although the house has since been removed from the market.

The showbiz multi-hyphenate, whose burgeoning acting career and platinum-selling forays into music has earned her a net worth of $15 million, also owns a 2,050-square-feet condo in Brooklyn, New York, which she scored for a cool $4.9 million in December 2020.

