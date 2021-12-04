Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Having bought her $1.4 million starter home around the same time her first Spiderman movie came out, Zendaya, then 20-years-old, has since upgraded to a magnificent manor fit for a Disney princess.

While the Emmy award-winning lead of Euphoria, now 25, absolutely adored her first house -- a 4,155-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Northridge, Los Angeles -- her current residence is an absolute... Marvel.

Also located in California's San Fernando Valley, the gorgeous ranch-style Encino estate set her back a whopping $4 million in 2019, although the deal only made the papers in April 2020.

Scroll down for photos of Zendaya's incredible home!