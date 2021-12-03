Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She’s Her Father’s Daughter

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt makes a rare public appearance with her superstar mother, Angelina Jolie, and siblings Zahara and Pax. The Jolie-Pitt clan graced the MCU Red Carpet with their presence first on Oct. 18, at the US Eternals premiere. We witnessed a reprise on Oct. 27 at the London premiere. We couldn’t help but notice Shiloh’s style evolved over the years. In an old interview with Vanity Fair, her movie star mom Angelina called it Montenegro fashion. Shiloh loves to dress comfortably, and we can tell from the sneakers she wears on a dress at a Red Carpet!