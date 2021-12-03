Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She’s Her Father’s Daughter

Shiloh proves to be fashion-forward as she spins Angelina’s old couture’s into modern styles. She recycled the Those Who Wish Me Dead actor’s White and Black Dior floral print dress into a short style at the L. A premiere. In Rome, she switched up a Gabriela Hearst slip dress into another short one.

It’s great to see the 15-year-old taking something classic and making it her own. These actions show that we shouldn’t worry about Shiloh blending in her award-winning parents’ shadow. That’s not saying they won’t worry about her because it’s a parent’s job to worry about their child.