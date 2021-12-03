Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She’s Her Father’s Daughter

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt makes a rare public appearance with her superstar mother, Angelina Jolie, and siblings Zahara and Pax. The Jolie-Pitt clan graced the MCU Red Carpet with their presence first on Oct. 18, at the US Eternals premiere. We witnessed a reprise on Oct. 27 at the London premiere. We couldn’t help but notice Shiloh’s style evolved over the years. In an old interview with Vanity Fair, her movie star mom Angelina called it Montenegro fashion. Shiloh loves to dress comfortably, and we can tell from the sneakers she wears on a dress at a Red Carpet!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She’s Her Father’s Daughter

Shiloh proves to be fashion-forward as she spins Angelina’s old couture’s into modern styles. She recycled the Those Who Wish Me Dead actor’s White and Black Dior floral print dress into a short style at the L. A premiere. In Rome, she switched up a Gabriela Hearst slip dress into another short one.

It’s great to see the 15-year-old taking something classic and making it her own. These actions show that we shouldn’t worry about Shiloh blending in her award-winning parents’ shadow. That’s not saying they won’t worry about her because it’s a parent’s job to worry about their child.

A Concerned Father

A source told In Touch that Brad Pitt has certain concerns about Shiloh being in the public eye. However, while he’s excited about these events bolstering her confidence, he worries slightly over the Hollywood media.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” says the source. The same insider adds, “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

Her Father’s Daughter

Opinions aren’t the only things shared between these two. The father-daughter duo share looks as well! While growing up, fans noticed that Shiloh looked a lot like Brad. They proceeded to make side-by-side comparisons with photos, and we detected no lies. According to a source, the pair share more than looks – they have similar mannerisms. This source claims Shiloh inherited Brad’s Midwestern demeanor.

Shiloh’s Hidden Talent Goes Viral

Although Shiloh lives a quiet life away from the media, she yet again made headlines – this time for getting her freak on! The budding celebrity went viral in a TikTok video dancing to Missy Elliot’s Get Ur Freak On. We didn’t know the 15-year-old could bust some moves.

When asked about the viral video, Angelina says she’s glad Shiloh can move because she and Brad can’t. The proud mom also shared a post of Shiloh and Zahara reading with the caption "These are some of the favorites in our house..." All we know is that the young lady is coming into her own, and we’re here for it.

