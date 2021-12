Miley Cyrus has a lot to celebrate right now. The 29-year-old joked that she didn't have much time left as Forbes this year includes her in its "30 Under 30" list, and the major milestone was, of course, marked on the singer's Instagram.

Miley, this year fronting Italian luxury brand Gucci's fragrances, rocked the designer's apparel for her Forbes shoot, one seeing her go disco-ball glitter as she flaunted her big guns and tattoos. No undies this time, but still a bombshell finish.