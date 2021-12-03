Melissa Gorga Cashes In With Massive Pizza Party

Melissa Gorga is hanging around her kitchen with massive and mouth-watering fresh pizzas while earning herself mega cash. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, already topping up her reality $$$ via her Envy by Melissa clothing line, continues to prove she won't miss a business opportunity, and the latest one even brought in a little beverage action.

Posting to Instagram four days ago, Melissa sent out pizza party vibes with her husband Joe Gorga. "Game Day" sure did earn the Bravo star some income.

Game Day Cash

Shutterstock | 644176

Scroll for the photo. It showed the mom of three all smiles and looking flawless while home, in her kitchen, and with Joe next to her. Rocking a casual and open plaid shirt, plus a tight white tank beneath it, the New Jersey native was seen holding up Loyal 9 cocktails cans - Joe did the same, although the focal point was kinda those massive fresh-baked takeout pizzas.

While Joe held up multipacks, Melissa threw up her can, with the table also showing delicious wings and rolls.

See The Photo Below

Melissa took to her caption announcing her post as a paid partnership. She told fans: "Game day at the Gorga house with our favorite @Loyal9Cocktails Lemonade & some food that will make me hit the gym tomorrow🥴Housewife duties made easy with these ready-to-drink cocktails🍋🍕🏈."

Fans don't miss a thing, though, and they've been eyeing up both the square and regular family-sized pizzas. "Why has not one slice, square or wing been eaten?" one user asked. Scroll for more photos after the snap!

What's The Pay?

Shutterstock | 3586184

Everyone wants to know what these celebs are earning with their #ad. Per Vox, pay on Instagram correlates with following - the more fans you pack on, the more you get paid. Their experts state:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Melissa is followed by 2.3 million. More below.

Podcast Launched Yesterday!

Heads-up, Melissa now has a podcast! The star announced the news back in November, telling her followers: "Grab a sprinkle cookie and a glass of red wine!!! I’m getting into the podcast game!!🎙 “Melissa Gorga, On Display” Premiering December 2nd!!!"

"It’s life unfiltered. We’ll talk fashion, fitness, relationships, entrepreneurship, being the “cool mom,” AND the importance of treating yourself," she added.

Melissa joins fellow celeb podcast faces, from fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder to singer Demi Lovato and model Ashley Graham.

