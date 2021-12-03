Melissa Gorga Cashes In With Massive Pizza Party

Melissa Gorga is hanging around her kitchen with massive and mouth-watering fresh pizzas while earning herself mega cash. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, already topping up her reality $$$ via her Envy by Melissa clothing line, continues to prove she won't miss a business opportunity, and the latest one even brought in a little beverage action.

Posting to Instagram four days ago, Melissa sent out pizza party vibes with her husband Joe Gorga. "Game Day" sure did earn the Bravo star some income.