NFL News: Mac Jones Is Ahead Of The Tom Brady Curve, Says Hall Of Famer

Warner said that the Patriots are asking more out of Jones than they did from Tom Brady at that point in his career:

“It might be blasphemous, but someone who wasn’t nearly to me what Mac Jones is right now,”_ Warner said, per the New York Post. “just in terms of what they’re asking him to do, how they’re asking him to make plays, the amount of plays that they’re asking him to make. [Brady] he wasn’t being asked to do nearly as much as Mac Jones is doing, in my opinion. And that has to excite you."

And, while Warner didn't imply that Jones will turn out to be better than Brady, Patriots fans have plenty of reasons to be excited:

“Now that doesn’t mean that Mac’s gonna progress like Tom Brady and be better than Tom Brady or anything," Warner explained. "It’s just I think Mac is really ahead of his years in understanding how to play the position, and we’re seeing that, and we’re seeing his team be successful because of it.”