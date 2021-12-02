Salma Hayek All Glitter In Figure-Hugging Gucci

Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is becoming a walking billboard for Gucci. Alongside starring in the new movie House of Gucci, the 55-year-old Hollywood icon has been donning the Italian luxury brand for endless events and on her Instagram, with a recent look seeing her going glittery and rocking up to the Gucci Love Parade Show.

Hayek wore glittering gold Gucci to one of House of Gucci's premieres in November. At the start of the month, the mom of one was rubbing shoulders with tennis pro Serena Williams at an event hosted by the label. Check it out below.

Stuns In Another Gucci Look

Shutterstock

Scroll for photos. Salma was in Los Angeles on November 3 and at TCL Chinese Theater. Just prior to the release of MCU movie The Eternals, which Hayek also stars in, photos showed her smiling and in the street while arriving at the Gucci Love Parade Show.

Salma had gone long-sleeved, maxi, and fairly covered-up, but her clingy lavender and glitter dress wasn't hiding the silhouette. Salma went blue-and-purple for a disco-ball and shimmering finish, also holding a clutch bag and wearing pastel nude high-heeled sandals.

By Rebecca Cukier

Salma further rocked nude nail polish and her signature dark locks down - the Frida star was also snapped posing with former World no. 1 tennis player Serena Williams. Gucci's Love Parade was also attended by high-profile celebrities including "Juice" singer Lizzo, plus the brand's new fragrance face, 28-year-old singer Miley Cyrus.

Here for the gallery - or just keep scrolling for a peek at her look. Hayek has since updated in a plunging Gucci swimsuit on Instagram (seen below).

Shutterstock

Salma made headlines a few days ago for rocking a low-cut and eye-popping Gucci bathing suit while chilling out in a pool. The actress referenced her new movie, taking to her caption and joking:

"This is not my wardrobe for “House of Gucci “ but I highly recommend it anyway 🙂 Este no es mi vestuario en la película “La Casa Gucci” pero de todos modos se las recomiendo mucho. @houseofguccimovie @gucci." House of Gucci co-stars Lady Gaga, plus legend Al Pacino.

Movies Back-To-Back

Shortly before the Gucci swimsuit look, Salma updated while snoozing in a hammock and showing off yet another swim look. Referencing her multiple gigs this year, not limited to The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and a flick on Amazon Prime Video, Salma told her followers:

"Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back to back. Nada como una siesta de hamaca despues de promover 2 peliculas seguidas. #hamaca #siesta."

Salma boasts 19.4 million IG followers. Give her account a follow for more.

