Salma Hayek All Glitter In Figure-Hugging Gucci

Salma Hayek is becoming a walking billboard for Gucci. Alongside starring in the new movie House of Gucci, the 55-year-old Hollywood icon has been donning the Italian luxury brand for endless events and on her Instagram, with a recent look seeing her going glittery and rocking up to the Gucci Love Parade Show.

Hayek wore glittering gold Gucci to one of House of Gucci's premieres in November. At the start of the month, the mom of one was rubbing shoulders with tennis pro Serena Williams at an event hosted by the label. Check it out below.