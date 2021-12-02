Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocked Ripped Shorts On Fancy Shopping Spree

The paparazzi now has more than just Angelina Jolie to photograph. The 46-year-old actress' teenage daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt continues to see her profile rise - alongside attending recent premieres of The Eternals with her famous mother, the daughter to Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt has been making waves via viral dancing TikToks.

Way back in January, Shiloh was photographed with her mom while enjoying a high-end shopping trip in L.A. The 15-year-old showed off how much she's grown, even rocking ripped shorts.

Hitting Up Ethiopian Designer Boutique

Shutterstock | 291176541

Scroll for photos. They showed Oscar winner Angelina looking impossibly classy as usual while in an all-white look. The mom of six, highlighting her slender figure, opted for a chic and long-sleeved midi dress and flat Fendi sandals, also toting a shoulder bag from French brand Christian Dior.

Snapped near a Louis Vuitton boutique, Angelina and Shiloh - also accompanied by Jolie's daughter Zahara - were seen perusing the interiors of an Ethiopian designer's boutique. Shiloh was masked, as were Zahara and Angelina.

See The Photos Below

Shiloh, who is getting taller by the week, rocked a denim and shredded pair of shorts showing off her long legs. The rising dancer also donned a plain black hoodie, plus a pair of high-top Converse sneakers. All three ladies were then seen inside the boutique. Click here for the photos, scroll for more.

Jolie, who split from Fight Club actor Brad Pitt in 2014, continues to make headlines for a bitter divorce battle - the former couple is seemingly finalizing their custody agreement. More after the jump.

Those Motherhood Quotes

Shutterstock | 242987224

Jolie, who came with wild child vibes in the 1990s, has become a motherhood icon since welcoming three biological children alongside raising her three adopted ones.

“I see myself as a mom first. I’m so lucky to have that role in life. The world can like me, hate me or fall apart around me and at least I wake up with my kids and I am happy," she's said regarding being a mom.

Jolie wed Pitt after his failed marriage to sitcom star Jennifer Aniston.

'Not A Perfect Mom'

Angelina, known for feeding her kids bugs and going unconventional with her parenting styles, has also admitted that she doesn't get it right. The brunette told People: “I’m not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'”

Angelina this year joined Instagram. Check out her account for more.

