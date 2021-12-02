Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocked Ripped Shorts On Fancy Shopping Spree

The paparazzi now has more than just Angelina Jolie to photograph. The 46-year-old actress' teenage daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt continues to see her profile rise - alongside attending recent premieres of The Eternals with her famous mother, the daughter to Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt has been making waves via viral dancing TikToks.

Way back in January, Shiloh was photographed with her mom while enjoying a high-end shopping trip in L.A. The 15-year-old showed off how much she's grown, even rocking ripped shorts.