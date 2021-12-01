NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari & Onyeka Okongwu

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, Simmons started to distance himself from the Sixers and expressed his desire to be traded somewhere else.

As of now, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.