NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari & Onyeka Okongwu

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, Simmons started to distance himself from the Sixers and expressed his desire to be traded somewhere else.

As of now, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Atlanta Hawks

Wikimedia Commons

One of the aspiring contenders that are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers is the Atlanta Hawks. After surprisingly reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Hawks are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 11-10 record.

The Hawks may be showing some improvements in their recent game but if they want to make another deep playoff run, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network believes that taking a chance on Simmons would make a lot of sense.

Proposed Sixers-Hawks Trade

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

In his article, Afseth came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Hawks to acquire Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari, and Onyeka Okongwu to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

The suggested deal works on ESPN's NBA trade machine. If the potential trade would push through, Afseth believes it would help the Hawks and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Hawks Pair Trae Young With Elite Defender

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Hawks, giving them another young star to pair with Trae Young. He may still have plenty of flaws in his game, but having him on the court could help the Hawks hide Young's major weakness on the defensive end of the floor and ease the loads on his shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling.

Aside from his ability to defend and run the offense, Simmons is also a reliable scorer and a decent rebounder. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

The Sixers would definitely think twice before pushing through with the trade. Though it would put an end to the drama surrounding Simmons, the Hawks' offer doesn't include the All-Star caliber player that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is seeking. However, Afseth believes that the proposed trade deal is still worth exploring for the Sixers.

"There are some elements of this NBA trade scenario to like for the 76ers," Afseth wrote. "Cam Reddish has shown some intriguing flashes on the wing while Onyeka Okongwu could be more of a long-term answer as a high-level backup center behind Joel Embiid."

To make their offer more appealing to the Sixers, the Hawks may also consider adding future draft picks to the trade package.

