Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She's one of 2021's fastest-rising celeb kid faces, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's firstborn Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seems unfazed by her soaring popularity as she goes about her teenage life taking dance classes -- and killing it! -- and accompanying her movie star mom at various events.

While everyone's talking about her recent stunning red carpet appearances and how Shiloh has blossomed into a gorgeous young lady, there's more to the 15-year-old former-tomboy than her fashion makeover.

Scroll for nine cool facts about Shiloh.