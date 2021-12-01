Kaia Gerber Earns Calvin Klein Cash In Her Undies

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaia Gerber is earning her cash while in skimpy undies. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford continues to prove her endorsement potential on social media - alongside fronting Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance, Kaia is a Calvin Klein face, with a recent photo showing her going #mycalvins.

Calvin Klein's underwear campaigns continue to channel major '90s vibes, also using high-profile celebrities including supermodel Kendall Jenner and singer Justin Bieber. See why Kaia's welcome in the CK family below, plus what she might have earned.

Keeping It CK

Scroll for the photo. Kaia is making headlines right now via her famous ex. SNL star Pete Davidson, who briefly dated Kaia, is now seemingly loved up with 41-year-old makeup mogul Kim Kardashian. Kaia, meanwhile, is freshly single after splitting from beau Jacob Elordi.

The photo, posted to Kaia's Instagram, showed her flaunting her rock-hard abs and tiny waist while in a classic, sporty, and logo-branded undies set in black. CALVIN KLEIN was written across the lingerie in white, with Kaia posing in an ordinary indoor setting.

See The Photos Below

A swipe right brought the leggy beauty on the floor and in front of a mirror, with fans seeing her supermodel limbs while in a different underwear set - Kaia also reappeared on a couch, plus rocking cozy loungewear socks. The photos, now sitting at over 300,000 likes, came with a simple caption, one shouting out the well-known American fashion giant.

"#mycalvins @calvinklein @renellaice," Kaia wrote. Quick to leave a like was 20-year-old model and daughter to Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

What's The Pay?

Kaia didn't use a #ad, although Instagram doesn't seem to require the disclaimer when a partner status is in place. Pay on the platform correlates with the following - the higher the fanbase, the higher the paycheck. Per experts at Vox:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!" More below.

Mourning The Loss Of Virgil Abloh

Kaia's most recent post sees her honoring the tragic loss of Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton's former creative director Virgil Abloh - he passed aged 41 last month.

"In a world where smiles are too rare, and kindness is even rarer, there was you. with your laughter and your light and your positivity. i would look to you when it felt like everything was spinning and somehow you always made it go quiet," Kaia wrote, adding: "You saw people, and through your art you gave them the courage to be themselves. thank you for everything you taught me. taught us. you changed the world."

