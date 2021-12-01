A $4-Million House And Other Luxuries: How Zendaya Spends Her Money

At an age when most of us can’t even afford rent, Zendaya bought her first house worth $1.4 million. The Emmy award-winning lead of Euphoria was only 20 years old and starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming when she made the luxurious purchase in 2016, and it was definitely a grand homecoming for her!

According to Observer, the 4,155-square-foot abode located in Northridge, California, features Mediterranean-style architecture, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen. The fashionable Dune star, who has a net worth of $15 million, also has a posh master suite with lots of closet space for her glam wardrobe.