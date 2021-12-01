A $4-Million House And Other Luxuries: How Zendaya Spends Her Money

At an age when most of us can’t even afford rent, Zendaya bought her first house worth $1.4 million. The Emmy award-winning lead of Euphoria was only 20 years old and starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming when she made the luxurious purchase in 2016, and it was definitely a grand homecoming for her!

According to Observer, the 4,155-square-foot abode located in Northridge, California, features Mediterranean-style architecture, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen. The fashionable Dune star, who has a net worth of $15 million, also has a posh master suite with lots of closet space for her glam wardrobe.

Cinderella Staircase

Outside, there’s a patio, swimming pool and spa. But the Disney alum, who’s now 25, revealed during a house tour shown in her app that her favorite part is the grand staircase. “Guys, I’ve always wanted stairs like this like literally since I was a little girl,” she said. “Because you know, I’m from Oakland, humble beginnings, I have two parents as teachers so I’ve never lived in a two-story house or a house with air conditioning or a house with a pool so this is crazy. I have a staircase, it’s like the Cinderella spiral staircase.”

$4-Million Ranch-Style Property

Shutterstock | 2914948

But her Northridge home isn’t the only luxe residence Zendaya owns. In 2020, the multi-hyphenate purchased a ranch-style property in Encino, California, worth an eye-popping $4 million! The 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house, which was built in 1939, sits on almost four acres of land with a pool, guesthouse and vast backyard. Inside, the main house boasts hardwood floors and a huge kitchen with granite countertops and glass cabinetry. Plus, it has a spacious master bedroom and bathroom, both of which have access to a balcony.

Riding In Style

The Greatest Showman actress rides in style, too. She has several luxury vehicles in her garage including a Range Rover, which costs anywhere from $131,000 to $220,000. Zendaya also owns two Lexus cars – a Lexus RC350 that carries a starting price tag of $45,150 and a Lexus GS which costs at least $51,065. And like many other Hollywood celebrities, she has a Cadillac Escalade, which starts at $84,290. Lastly, the wealthy Gen Z star owns a Mercedes-Benz E-Class which has a price tag of $64,950.

Travel And Art

She’s got mansions and cars, but what else does Zendaya spend her millions on? Well, when she’s not busy working, she likes to get some R&R by going on overseas vacations. Back in 2019, she took a relaxing trip to Greece with her family along with rumored boyfriend and Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi.

Another luxury that the actress/singer likes to splash the cash on? Art. According to Vanity Fair, she is a fan of New Jersey artist Genesis Tramaine, who paints portraits of Black subjects in a near-abstract, graffiti-like style.

