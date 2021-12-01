Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Alexandra Lozovschi

Just two months ago, Alexandra Daddario was making major real estate moves. In mid-September, The White Lotus star, 35, moved in with her movie producer boyfriend, Andrew Form, 52, with the couple plunking down $7.3 million for a luxurious love nest in Los Angeles' celebrity-packed Hancock Park neighborhood. Less than a week later, she was listing her New York City studio apartment, signaling she no longer needed her bachelorette pad and had found her forever home.

Located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, the studio residence was put up for sale for just under $500,000 — $16,000 less than what Daddario originally paid for it earlier this year, per Dirt. While the Baywatch actress is still looking for a buyer, here's what she'll be giving up.

Open-Plan With A Nook

Compass

Located on a "quintessential" tree-lined street in Chelsea, Daddario's co-op-style apartment sits on the 15th floor of a 19-story midrise 1930 building.

Spanning roughly 600 square feet of living space, the "charming" prewar residence features nine-foot-tall beamed ceilings, lustrous hardwood floors, and a fluid open-floor plan that's practical and versatile, as Daddario herself proved it when she tore down a built-in Murphy bed to free up a living room nook that she later repurposed as a coquettish dining area -- which also has home office potential, per People.

'Contemporary' Kitchen & Vintage Bathroom

Compass

The trendy living room opens into a "contemporary" kitchen that has been remodeled with all-white, custom cabinets and modern, stainless appliances, per a Compass listing. Dark marbled countertops and a Turkish blue brick backsplash are among the "luxurious finishes" found throughout the apartment, with a large kitchen window letting in plenty of natural light.

Trendy Artwork

Compass

Likewise, the main living space is also painted white, with a colorful piece of artwork accenting the wall opposite the kitchen and elegant black-and-white sketches adorning the nook. A blown-up photo of Marilyn Monroe at Grand Central Station hangs above a sleek end table, with a peach armchair highlighting the white fuzzy rug in front of a pastel-pink sofa. Candlesticks and potted plants are also part of the posh decor.

Stylish Bedroom

Compass

Immediately adjacent to the living room, the stylish, open-plan bedroom comes with a few commodious amenities, such as a custom-made walk-in closet with a dresser that's included in the sale. A polished nightstand mirrors the end table across the room, emphasizing the fluidity of the space.

Right next to the bedroom, the updated vintage bathroom features "classic" chessboard tiles and a pedestal sink beneath a mirrored medicine cabinet.

By the bathroom, a "welcoming" foyer adds a touch of sophistication, whereas "stunning" oversized casement windows scattered about the place afford incredible views of NYC, which become all the more mesmerizing once you step out on the roof deck.

Expansive Roof Deck

Compass

The spacious, well-lit studio comes with access to an expansive communal roof terrace that offers gorgeous views of the NYC skyline. Decked with chic patio furniture and plenty of chaise lounge chairs, it hosts multiple sitting areas facing various historic buildings, including the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and the World Trade Center.

With a 201 West 16th Street address, Daddario's small yet elegant pad comes with comfy building amenities, including 24-hour doormen, porters, on-site laundry facilities, basement storage units, and an area for bikes.

Aside from the Manhattan pad and the majestic 5,306-square-foot Hancock Park mansion she shares with Form -- quite the upgrade from her previous lodgings -- Daddario also owned a two-bedroom midcentury bungalow in L.A., which she sold in late 2020 for almost $1.5 million.

