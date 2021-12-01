Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Just two months ago, Alexandra Daddario was making major real estate moves. In mid-September, The White Lotus star, 35, moved in with her movie producer boyfriend, Andrew Form, 52, with the couple plunking down $7.3 million for a luxurious love nest in Los Angeles' celebrity-packed Hancock Park neighborhood. Less than a week later, she was listing her New York City studio apartment, signaling she no longer needed her bachelorette pad and had found her forever home.

Located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, the studio residence was put up for sale for just under $500,000 — $16,000 less than what Daddario originally paid for it earlier this year, per Dirt. While the Baywatch actress is still looking for a buyer, here's what she'll be giving up.