Miley Cyrus' Openness About Her Mental Health Is Inspiring & Refreshing

A role model to many for the way she always embraces life, Miley Cyrus openly shares it all with her fans -- from her triumphs to her self-doubts and not so glamorous moments.

The award-winning pop star, 29, who has recently confessed she initially felt she was too "dark" to be the face of Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume, never hesitates to get candid about her emotions no matter where she is, be that on Instagram Live, in therapy, or on stage.

With her Bright Minded talk show on Instagram serving as a beacon of inspiration during the pandemic, Miley is a big mental health advocate and that transpires in everything she does. Scroll for details.