Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson Take On New Year's Eve Party

Music
Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

Do you have any plans for the holidays? Well, Miley Cyrus does, and it's with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson!

The Bangerz singer would ring in the New Year on NBC's annual NYE party. We should've listened to the rumors in September when Vulture posted hints. Cyrus and Davidson have big shoes to fill because they're replacing Carson Daly, who has a 16-year of experience. Daly has hosted NBC's NYE event since 2004. Talk about turning up the pressure! Also, the duo would go toe-to-toe with certified crowd magnet Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve against TV host Ryan Seacrest, singer Ciara, and Billy Porter.

Unforgettable New Year's Eve

Unsplash | Sincerely Media

The executive VP of Live Events, E! News, and Specials Jen Neal says, "In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete."

Again, rumor has it that the event will be star-studded, so if you didn't have plans, here's an event that promises to be electric. The show, which live streams on Peacock, starts at 10:30 pm ET until 12:30 am ET. Miley is hosting, so we can expect nothing short of Iconic!

Secret Celebrity Guests

NBC is still keeping the celebrity guest list hush-hush. There's no word on if we'll see the Kardashian clan. Rumors have it the 28-year-old host Davidson is in a romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian, and we all know her family shows up for their friends.

The same goes for the Plastic Hearts singer's family. The Cyrus clan is also close-knit, so Grammy award winner Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus may attend.

Hopetown Entertainment Is Producing The Event

Shutterstock | 564025

Den of Thieves and Hopetown Entertainment (Miley and mom, Tish Cyrus' production company) are co-producing alongside Lorne Michaels. The LOL actress is also an executive producer for the event. What a way to ring in the New Year – We meant it when we said Miley is up to great things in 2022.

Lindsay Shookus, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers, with Joe DeMaio in the Director's seat.

Sister Sister

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Noah_Cyrus_Opening_for_Katy_Perry_at_Madison_Square_Garden_(23615151928).jpg

Miley Cyrus recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her family – sister Noah and mom Tish. She shared a picture of the three of them with her 153 million Instagram followers. The Party In The USA singer also used social media to tease her Collab with Davidson.

She captioned the post, "Everyone finding out me and Pete are hosting #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami 12/31 on @nbc 🎉"

