Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson Take On New Year's Eve Party

Do you have any plans for the holidays? Well, Miley Cyrus does, and it's with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson!

The Bangerz singer would ring in the New Year on NBC's annual NYE party. We should've listened to the rumors in September when Vulture posted hints. Cyrus and Davidson have big shoes to fill because they're replacing Carson Daly, who has a 16-year of experience. Daly has hosted NBC's NYE event since 2004. Talk about turning up the pressure! Also, the duo would go toe-to-toe with certified crowd magnet Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve against TV host Ryan Seacrest, singer Ciara, and Billy Porter.