Texas Hunter Accidentally Shoots Daughter To Death

A Texas man accidentally shot to death his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their hometown, authorities said on Monday.

The accident took place on Saturday around 5 p.m, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Marshall, Texas.

The hunter and his daughter, who has been identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, returned to their truck, where he tried to clear the hammer of his rifle.

The father believed the firearm was no longer loaded when he dropped the hammer. However, a round was still in the chamber.