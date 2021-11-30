NBA Rumors: Lakers-Kings-Sixers Trade Would Send Harrison Barnes & Buddy Hield To Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. They may have succeeded to create their own "Big Three" in the last offseason, but they are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Lakers are closely monitoring Russell Westbrook's performance on the court.

If he won't show better chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, some people believe that the Lakers could start looking for potential trades involving Westbrook.