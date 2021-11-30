NBA Rumors: Lakers-Kings-Sixers Trade Would Send Harrison Barnes & Buddy Hield To Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. They may have succeeded to create their own "Big Three" in the last offseason, but they are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Lakers are closely monitoring Russell Westbrook's performance on the court.

If he won't show better chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, some people believe that the Lakers could start looking for potential trades involving Westbrook.

Lakers Deal With Kings & Sixers

In a recent article, Zane Harris of Fansided's Lake Show Life created a list of hypothetical trade ideas involving Westbrook and the Lakers. These include a three-team blockbuster deal featuring the Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the proposed three-way trade scenario, the Lakers would receive Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield, the Kings would get Ben Simmons and Danny Green, while the Sixers would land Westbrook, Davion Mitchell, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick.

Lakers Finally Get Buddy Hield

The suggested three-team blockbuster would allow the Lakers to correct the mistake they made in the 2021 NBA offseason when they chose Westbrook over Hield. Hield may not be an All-Star and a former MVP like Westbrook, but he would be a much better fit with the Lakers.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity and efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, Hield could be the perfect third fiddle that the Lakers need behind James and Davis.

Lakers Get A Veteran With Championship Experience

Barnes isn't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He's actually someone who can increase the Lakers' chances of reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. Barnes would give the Lakers a veteran who has played in the NBA Finals twice and has experience playing for a team with multiple stars.

His potential arrival in Los Angeles would help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Does The Trade Make Sense For Sixers & Kings?

If the trade becomes a reality, it wouldn't only benefit the Lakers, but also the Sixers and the Kings. For the Sixers, the proposed trade deal would enable them to end the drama surrounding Simmons, while replacing him with an All-Star point guard and a walking triple-double machine in Westbrook. Aside from Westbrook, the Sixers would also receive a young prospect in Mitchell and three future draft picks that they could use as potential trade chips if they want to further solidify their core.

Meanwhile, for the Kings, they would finally acquire Simmons without giving up the face of the franchise, De'Aaron Fox. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season but compared to other young players on the Kings' roster, he has more potential to become a legitimate superstar in the NBA.

