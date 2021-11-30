Noah Cyrus Shows Off Thanksgiving Gains In Chunky Nude Boots

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Noah Cyrus and her mac and cheese are complete with major boots action. The 21-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus updated her Instagram over Thanksgiving this year, posting photos of her mouth-watering food and her style - the "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" hit-maker also included megastar sister Miley, plus mom Tish Cyrus.

Noah, last year nominated for a Grammy and this year releasing even more music, showed off her casual fall style and her eats, and fans think it was a winner post. Check it out below.



Big Boots, Big Appetite

Scroll for the photos. They opened with the IN MY FEELS podcast host crouching down by a chic couch and coffee table setup. Posing amid indoor planters and a cozy fall candle, Noah stunned with barely any makeup on, wearing a patterned bodysuit with baggy pants, plus a tan hoodie and military-style green jacket. She also sported futuristic and tan winter boots, upping the holiday feel.

A swipe right brought in the food, though, with Noah showing a plateful of mac and cheese, corn, meat, green bean casserole, plus gravy.

The "Lonely" singer then reappeared in a trio group setting - 28-year-old Miley joined in while wearing jeans, with mom Tish looking especially youthful. Also included was a smiling snap of all three ladies, a slice of delicious-looking pumpkin pie and whip cream, plus some outdoor dog-walking.

Taking to her caption, Noah opted out of words, instead throwing out a heart emoji. "MISS U NOIE" quickly came in from DJ sister Brandi Cyrus, who seemingly didn't join the fam this year. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Battling The Trolls

Noah, who counts singer Demi Lovato as a close friend, continues to have a love-hate relationship with fans, who are quick to troll her. In fact, Noah referenced struggling with comments in a 2020 ES interview, stating:

“How can I come to terms with everything that affected me when I was so young? You see articles about your parents on the shelves, with a big ‘X’ across a picture of them. That’s really painful for a little kid. And I was 11 years old when people started writing articles about me.”

On Being Miley's Little Sister

Noah, who has straight-up said she felt her "identity" was "stripped" by growing up in former Hannah Montana star Miley's shadow, added:

“I hated going to school and hearing about Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus all the time. It made me feel embarrassed. I wanted to blend in. I just wanted to be Noah, not Hannah Montana’s sister.”

Miley and Noah aren't joint regulars on social media, but the "Prisoner" singer did dance to Noah's beats last year during her high-profile "quarantini bikini" dance.

