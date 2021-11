Selena Gomez is making it about others and showing a good heart as she announces she's launching a mental health platform. The "Rare" singer and beauty founder, herself a sufferer of mental health issues and diagnosed bipolar, is fresh from the news that Wondermind - the name of the platform - will be offering support, and it's all launching this week.

The Only Murders in the Buiding star has partnered with Daniella Pierson for Wondermind, with a social media message explaining more.