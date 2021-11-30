Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Colorful Thanksgiving Pictures With Family

You may know her as Britney Spears' younger sister, but Jamie Lynn Spears is a celebrity in her own right too. The 30-year-old mother of two starred as the titular character in the Disney hit TV series Zoey 101at was until 2008, when the scandal of her teenage pregnancy ended the show abruptly.

In the Thanksgiving slide show post, the actress shared beautiful pictures of her family. Jamie Lynn blurred out her girls’ faces in some and covered them with emojis in others. She did this to maintain their privacy, and I can’t blame her.