The House of Gucci biopic tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, dubbed as "The Black Widow" for the killing of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

While the film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, accurately portrays the drama that led up to the events, there is so much more story to tell about Reggiani, who is definitely an interesting character.

Where is Patrizia Reggiani now?

Scroll down to find out what happened to Reggiani.