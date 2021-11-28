NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott's Struggle Would Be Major Concern For Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been impressive earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Though he just returned from a season-ending injury, Prescott has immediately regained his Pro Bowl form and became an early frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player award. However, things have started to change after he suffered another injury during their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Prescott may have only missed one game due to a right calf strain, but it has greatly affected his performance on the field.