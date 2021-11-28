NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott's Struggle Would Be Major Concern For Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been impressive earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Though he just returned from a season-ending injury, Prescott has immediately regained his Pro Bowl form and became an early frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player award. However, things have started to change after he suffered another injury during their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Prescott may have only missed one game due to a right calf strain, but it has greatly affected his performance on the field.

Dak Prescott Struggles In Month Of November

The Cowboys are still in a strong position to reach the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season but if they want to have a realistic chance of winning the Super Bowl, Prescott should show a massive improvement in his performance in the final six weeks. So far, the month of November hasn't favored Prescott. Since he returned from a right calf strain, the Cowboys went 1-3 where they lost to the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Prescott had his lowest yards per game average (280), lowest completion percentage (64.4%) and most sacks (eight) this month.

Factors Affecting Dak Prescott's Performance

The right calf strain that he suffered against the Patriots has undeniably played a major role in Prescott's recent struggle. Though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy allowed him to play after only resting for one game, Prescott was noticeably not in his perfect shape in the previous games. However, there were other factors that affected his performance on the field.

Aside from his previous injury, Prescott is also playing without receivers, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Cooper was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Lamb is sidelined due to concussion. In their previous losses, the Cowboys also don't have left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Coach Mike McCarthy Reacts On Dak Prescott's Struggle

Prescott's performance in their previous games, specifically against the Raiders, proved to be a major concern for the Cowboys. However, as of now, McCarthy doesn't seem to acknowledge that his starting quarterback is struggling on the field. McCarthy cited Prescott's numbers against the Raiders where he finished with 32-of-47, 375 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

“You saw Dak’s numbers, it looked like he had good numbers,” McCarthy said. “He threw what, 68-69%, over 300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions? If that’s struggling, hell, I’d like to play tomorrow.”

Dak Prescott Discusses Plan To Improve Performance

With their previous losses, Prescott is aware that people are starting to doubt the Cowboys' capability to win the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season. However, despite losing three of their last four games, Prescott is still very confident that the Cowboys have what it takes to win it all this season. He also revealed what they need to do to find their way back to the winning column.

“We’ve got to get back to believing in the basics and just playing fundamental football and being smart, being able to keep the officials out of the game, playing complementary football, scoring touchdowns when the defense gets turnovers, and we’ll be OK,” Prescott said.

