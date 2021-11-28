NBA Rumors: Keeping Seth Curry Long-Term Should Be 'Top Priority' For Sixers

Bringing veteran shooting guard Seth Curry to the City of Brotherly Love was one of the first moves that Daryl Morey made when he assumed the role as the Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations. More than two weeks after taking the position, Morey decided to trade Josh Richardson and the draft rights to Tyler Bey to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Curry.
Seth may not be as good as his older brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, but from the time he arrived in Philadelphia, he immediately made his presence felt on the court.