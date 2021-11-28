NBA Rumors: Keeping Seth Curry Long-Term Should Be 'Top Priority' For Sixers

As of now, Curry continues to impress in Philadelphia. In 17 games he played in the 2021-22 NBA season, the 31-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With the way he's playing, Kevin McCormick of ClutchPoints believes that the Sixers should make it a "top priority" to keep Curry long-term in the City of Brotherly Love.

"Based on what he’s shown thus far, the Sixers should be in no rush to move on from Curry," McCormick wrote. "They still have some time before his contract is up, but retaining him should be a top priority once he enters free agency."