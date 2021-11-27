NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Rockets For Three Players & Two First-Round Picks

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons is one of the NBA players who are highly expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With the drama surrounding him and the Sixers, most people believe that Simmons' departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. As of now, the Sixers are active on the trade market, hoping to find their disgruntled star a new home.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.