NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Rockets For Three Players & Two First-Round Picks

Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons is one of the NBA players who are highly expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With the drama surrounding him and the Sixers, most people believe that Simmons' departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. As of now, the Sixers are active on the trade market, hoping to find their disgruntled star a new home.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Rockets For Three Players & Two First-Round Picks

Ben Simmons To Houston Rockets

Wikimedia Commons

One of the young teams that may consider trading for Simmons is the Houston Rockets. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Rockets to acquire Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Rockets would be sending a package that includes Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., DJ Augustin, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, Isaiah Joe, and Charles Bassey.

Rockets Get 'Great Table-Setter' For Jalen Green & Kevin Porter Jr.

Wikimedia Commons

Trading for Simmons would definitely be a huge gamble, but it would still make a lot of sense for the Rockets. Though it would cost them two future first-round picks, the potential deal would allow them to turn three veterans into a young All-Star in Simmons. At 25, Simmons fits the timeline of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

"The Rockets need a point guard since Kevin Porter Jr. is struggling with turnovers," Swartz wrote. "Simmons would be a great table-setter for him and Jalen Green."

Ben Simmons Provides A Boost On Both Ends

Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season, but he remains a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. Though he won't make them an instant title contender in the Western Conference, his potential arrival in Space City would boost the Rockets' offense and defense.

Simmons would give the Rockets another offensive weapon, a great playmaker and rebounder, and a lockdown defender. Last season, the 25-year-old point guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers?

Though it doesn't contain an All-Star, the Sixers should think twice before turning down the Rockets' offer for Simmons. Aside from acquiring draft compensations, the proposed deal would enable them to add three solid veteran role players in Gordon, House Jr., and Augustin who could help them become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.

"Gordon (13.1 points, 42.3 percent from three) would be a strong rotation member who has a good salary-matching contract ($18.2 million)," Swartz wrote. "House is a good wing defender who's hit 38.1 percent of his threes this year and Augustin gives Philly another ball-handler with Simmons gone. The Sixers also collect a pair of first-round picks from Houston that they can use in a future trade."

