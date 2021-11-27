Kyle Rittenhouse Says His Trial Was Not Political, Embraces Donald Trump

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, killing two and wounding one.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges earlier this month, when the jury in his case determined that he acted in self-defense.

Liberals and progressive activists have slammed Rittenhouse as a racist and white supremacist, but he maintains that his trial had nothing to do with politics.

At the same time, Rittenhouse appears to be embracing former President Donald Trump's support.