Turpin Children Abused By Foster Parents After Escaping House Of Horror

News
Damir Mujezinovic

On January 14, 2018, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin escaped her family home and called 911.

Police officers soon paid a visit to Jordan's house, establishing that she and her 12 siblings were abused by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, for years.

The children were beaten, sexually abused, tortured, neglected, and kept in complete isolation from the outside world.

David and Louise were soon sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years, but for most Turpin children, the nightmare did not end there.

Foster Care Abuse

After being freed from the house of horror, five Turpin kids were placed in a foster home that turned out to be monstrously abusive, according to a report from The Press-Enterprise.

In a sworn affidavit, a Riverside County sheriff’s investigator wrote that the five Turpin children were locked in their rooms, cursed at, pulled by their hair, and sexually abused in their foster home, which housed nine kids in total.

The four other children were also abused. Several female children told investigators that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Foster Family Charged

According to the criminal complaint filed in Superior Court in Riverside, 62-year-old Marcelino Olguin has been charged with willful child cruelty, false imprisonment, three counts of lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, and four counts of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15.

Thirty-five-year old Lennys Olguin has been charged with dissuading a witness, false imprisonment, and willful child cruelty.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rosa Olguin, meanwhile, has been charged with false imprisonment, willful child cruelty, and dissuading a witness.

Forced To Relive Past

The new foster parents knew the Turpin children were abused by their biological parents, and often forced them to relieve their trauma.

"They forced the siblings to participate in a 'circle confession talk.' The siblings were forced to admit to their past sibling abuses, which their biological parents forced them to commit. The Olguins told the siblings non-participation would result in not seeing or visiting with their older siblings in the future," the Riverside County sheriff’s investigator wrote in their affidavit.

The investigator added that one of the children was treated worse than the others.

"(The defendants) yelled and cussed at victim #3, demeaned him, isolated him, restricted him to his bedroom, didn’t allow victim #3 to talk to his sisters," they wrote.

Adult Turpin Siblings

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, who prosecuted David and Louise, told ABC News that adult Turpin siblings are "living in squalor."

"They're living in crime-ridden neighborhoods. There's money for their education -- they can't access it," Hestrin explained.

The system, Hestrin said, has failed them.

"That is unimaginable to me -- that we could have the very worst case of child abuse that I've ever seen, and then that we would then not be able to get it together to give them basic needs," he stated.

