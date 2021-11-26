Turpin Children Abused By Foster Parents After Escaping House Of Horror

On January 14, 2018, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin escaped her family home and called 911.

Police officers soon paid a visit to Jordan's house, establishing that she and her 12 siblings were abused by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, for years.

The children were beaten, sexually abused, tortured, neglected, and kept in complete isolation from the outside world.

David and Louise were soon sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years, but for most Turpin children, the nightmare did not end there.