January Jones has been flashing her undies on the red carpet and broadcasting the whole thing to Instagram. The 43-year-old Mad Men actress, who continues to make headlines for those bikini posts, went more covered-up in a recent social media share, but she kept it spicy via a dress with quite a slit.

January updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend, marking her attendance at the In Style awards and definitely going stylish. She even channeled the current '90s trend. Check it out below.