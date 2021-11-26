We Can't Get Enough Of Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly's Bromance

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are BFF goals. The 28-year-old SNL comic and the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rock-star have been best buds ever since co-starring in Netflix’s 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, with their cute bromance grabbing headlines at every turn.

The duo, who has worked together in two other movies, Big Time Adolescence (2019) and The King of Staten Island (2020), is linked by more than a passion for acting. They both love weed and rapping to SpongeBob Squarepants' "F.U.N." song, and have publicly supported each other through hard times over the years.

Scroll for a look at Pete and MGK's super tight friendship.