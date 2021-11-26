NBA Rumors: Two Potential Ben Simmons-To-Phoenix Suns Blockbuster Trade Ideas

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start, the Suns have managed to find their rhythm and started playing like a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. As of now, the Suns are on a 14-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-3 record.

However, despite having one of the best records in the league, the Suns continue to be mentioned in various trade speculations.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Raiders Players Rave About 'Electric' DeSean Jackson

Olivia Wilde's Kids Are 'Crazy About' New Beau Harry Styles

NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Calls Out Refs, Sends A Message For The Haters

NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Micah Parsons Blasts Referees Over Questionable Calls

We Can't Get Enough Of Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly's Bromance

Two Ben Simmons-To-Phoenix Suns Trade Ideas

Wikimedia Commons

One of the most intriguing names that are currently being linked to the Suns is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Phoenix Suns. In a recent article, Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit proposed two hypothetical blockbuster trade ideas that would send Simmons to the Suns.

The first trade is a simple straight swap between Simmons and Chris Paul. In the second suggested deal, the Suns would be sending a trade package that includes DeAndre Ayton, Dario Saric, and Jae Crowder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warriors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

According to Fansided's Hoops Habit, the Warriors could engage in a three-team trade to add three veteran big men to their roster.

By JB Baruelo

Why Ben Simmons-For-Chris Paul Swap Makes Sense For Suns?

Wikimedia Commons

With the way that he's playing right now, there's no chance that the Suns would ever consider trading Paul for Simmons before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Paul has been remarkable from the time he arrived in Phoenix and proved to be a great fit alongside Booker in the Suns' backcourt. This season, he's averaging 14.1 points, 10.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Trading Paul for Simmons would only make sense for the Suns if they decide to prioritize their long-term future over their chance of competing for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unlike Paul who's already on the downside of his career, Simmons is still a rising star and perfectly fits the timeline of Booker.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade DeAndre Jordan, Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Harrison Barnes

NBA Rumors: Knicks-Pistons Trade Could Send Jerami Grant to New York, Obi Toppin To Detroit

Should The Suns Trade DeAndre Ayton For Ben Simmons?

Meanwhile, as Rausch noted, sacrificing Ayton to acquire Simmons would be worth exploring for the Suns if they don't have any plan of giving the young center a massive contract extension next summer.

"Conversely, the front office made it clear where they stood on the Deandre Ayton situation when they chose not to give him a max extension this offseason," Rausch wrote. "Moving on from him before free agency would allow the team to control the progression from here, though Ayton’s fit with Embiid is nonexistent."

Trade That Make Sense For Sixers

Between the two proposed trade ideas, the only hypothetical deal that makes sense for the Sixers is the one that would send CP3 to the City of Brotherly Love. Paul would give the Sixers an All-Star caliber point guard who has plenty of playoff experience and is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. At 36, Paul could still perform at a high level and would complement Embiid on the court.

Adding CP3 to the core of Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry would strengthen the Sixers' chance of beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series.

Read Next

Must Read

Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leggy Versace Miniskirt

Salma Hayek Impresses In Plunging Velvet Gucci Bustier

Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Monochrome' $12 Million Hidden Hills Home

Melissa Gorga's Appearance Worries In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.