NBA Rumors: Two Potential Ben Simmons-To-Phoenix Suns Blockbuster Trade Ideas

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start, the Suns have managed to find their rhythm and started playing like a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. As of now, the Suns are on a 14-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-3 record.

However, despite having one of the best records in the league, the Suns continue to be mentioned in various trade speculations.