Dua Lipa Announces Self-Curated Lifestyle Platform Service95 After Versace Runway Debut

As one of the most well-traveled superstars on the planet, Dua is a perfect fit for taking on the role of "lifestyle guru," Vogue points out.

The singer, who already shares all of her latest discoveries about fashion, food, travel, music, books, and movies with her friends and family, is hoping to impart her knowledge to as many people outside of her inner circle via the Service95 platform.

“All my friends and family, wherever they travel in the world – even if they’re just there for one night – they’ll text me to ask what they should do,” she told Vogue in an exclusive interview. “I’m their go-to person for recommendations.”