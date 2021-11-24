Dua Lipa Announces Self-Curated Lifestyle Platform Service95 After Versace Runway Debut

Hot on the heels of her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week, Dua Lipa is announcing a new exciting project. After opening for Versace's spring/summer 2022 show, the 26-year-old British singer, songwriter, and model will be pouring all of her fashion acumen and more into her own lifestyle platform set to launch early next year.
Called Service95, Dua's online hub will be curated by the artist herself, bringing together style tips, travel and movie recommendations, up-and-coming artists, as well as stories and perspectives you're not likely to read anywhere else, the "Levitating" singer disclosed on Instagram and Twitter.
Details below.