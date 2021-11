According to the actress, she does a ritual of sorts to get into character. She creates a "character book", which contains a detailed timeline of her character's life. This diary helps her better understand how to portray her role more deeply.

“Before we went into filming, I actually got to sit down and build Cassie’s character book,” Sweeney shared.

“That is an interactive timeline diary of her entire life, and so, something that happened when she was two with her dad will create how she reacts when she opens her ice-skating present on her tenth birthday.”