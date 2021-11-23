Illinois Democrat Fired For Calling Waukesha Attack 'Karma'

Hundreds gathered in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening for the traditional Christmas Parade, when a red SUV drove through a series of barricades and plowed through the crowd.

Thirty nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr., who was behind the wheel of the car, killed at least five people and injured more than 40 others, including several children.

The tragedy shook the nation to its core, but apparently one Illinois Democrat decided to seize on it for cheap political points, likening what happened to the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings.

Mary Lemanski

As The New York Post, it was Illinois Democratic social media director Mary Lemanski's reaction to the Waukesha tragedy that sparked outrage.

In since-deleted social media posts, Lemanski sarcastically said that the Waukesha killer "probably felt threatened" and acted in "self-defense," just like Rittenhouse.

"You reap what you sow. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin," she wrote.

Hours later, Lemanski apologized to the DuPage Democratic Party, conceding that her tweets were "not in good taste" and claiming to have resigned from her position.

DuPage Democrats Respond

The DuPage Democratic Party clarified that Lemanski did not resign, but was fired over her heinous remarks.

"The Democratic Party of DuPage County immediately severed all ties with Mary Lemanski once became aware of her callous and reprehensible posts. She does not speak for us and we unequivocally reject her statements about the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha," party chair Ken Mejia-Beal said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"We as a party denounce violence of any kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this heinous act, which shocked and saddened us all," he added.

Celebrating Tragedy

[bennyjohnson][Twitter]

Mejia-Beal confirmed that Lemanski worked as the party's social media director before being fired, stressing that "we don’t applaud or celebrate tragedy."

"This was a tragedy. These were folks that were out at a joyous occasion having a great time at a beautiful and festive time of the year," he said.

Mejia-Beal added that he called Lemanski after seeing her posts, but noted that there "really wasn't a lot said" during their conversation.

"She really didn’t explain very much to me at all. There’s not really much to explain," he stated.

Twitter Slams Lemanski

As The Sun reported, as soon as Lemanski made her comments, Twitter users responded with rage.

"Honey, get the medical help you so desperately need," one person wrote.

"I hope you never know the pain of losing a child. I hope the parents of those lost today in Waukesha never know you. I feel sad for both you and them," another one added.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, meanwhile, said on Twitter that "this is a time for love, support, and prayer."

"What Mary Lemanski tweeted is not funny and could incite more violence," Graham wrote.

