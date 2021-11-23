Illinois Democrat Fired For Calling Waukesha Attack 'Karma'

Hundreds gathered in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening for the traditional Christmas Parade, when a red SUV drove through a series of barricades and plowed through the crowd.

Thirty nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr., who was behind the wheel of the car, killed at least five people and injured more than 40 others, including several children.

The tragedy shook the nation to its core, but apparently one Illinois Democrat decided to seize on it for cheap political points, likening what happened to the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings.

