People Can't Stop Talking About Madonna's New LED-Decked Home

In a new interesting real estate tidbit about Madonna, the internet is buzzing over the swanky LED set-up in the star's new home. Although this is not quite on the same level as a multi-millionaire dog allegedly listing her former Miami house for thrice the amount she sold it for -- a story that has since been disproved -- the Queen of Pop's new digs are definitely in the news.

Just to be clear, it's not the entire residence that's covered in LEDs, with the trendy light display being confined to just two of the interiors. Check it out below.

Funky Wine Cellar

Realtor.com

Previously owned by The Weeknd, Madonna slapped up the lavish Hidden Hills home earlier this year for $19.3 million. The 63-year-old megastar closed the deal on April 9, bargaining $2.7 million off of the price, per the _New York Post.

As for The Weekend, his tenure lasted for four years, with the “Save Your Tears” singer, 31, listing the 3-acre property last June for a whopping $25 million. Even with the slashed price, he still made a profit after paying $18.2 million for the brand-new home in 2017 when it was built.

Encompassing the main house and a guest house, as well as multiple luxurious outdoor amenities, one of the grandiose mansion's most eye-catching features is a glitzy glass wine cellar decked in electric-blue LED lights that's now the talk of the internet.

Disco-Ready Garage

Realtor.com

Just like the wine room, the five-car garage is also disco-ready with flashy neon lighting, and can easily double as a swanky entertaining area for parties, observes SheKnows.

Other impressive outfits include a private basketball court, a spacious backyard with a barbeque area, fire pits, and a fireplace pavilion. There's also an eight-stall barn that The Weeknd converted into a gym and a sizeable saltwater swimming pool complete with a spa and cabana that has its own living room.

Numerous terraces throughout the home offer serene views of redwood trees, grassy lawns, and gorgeous hillsides. As for the interiors, they're just as dazzling, and not only due to the now-famous LED displays.

12,000 Sqft Main House

Realtor.com

Boasting seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the main house spans over 12,000 square feet of living space that includes a sumptuous two-story foyer with a staircase and grand piano. An open-plan dining room leads into the posh wine cellar, allowing the festive LEDs to be admired from the dinner table sitting beneath an elegant chandelier.

The mansion also holds an expansive formal living room, a wood-paneled home office with built-in bookshelves, a home theater, and a gourmet kitchen with double islands, a breakfast room, and a bar. Decidedly, there's plenty of space for Madonna and her six children -- daughters Lourdes Leon, 24, Mercy James, 15, Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 8, and sons Rocco Ritchie, 20, and David Banda, 15 -- to roam around.

1,200 Sqft Guest House

Realtor.com

With two master suites upstairs, Madonna's new Hidden Hills home puts an entire private wing at the pop superstar's disposal. The main bedroom is fit for a queen and has a balcony and fireplace, with many other fireplaces found throughout the house.

Although the residence's exterior is relatively conservative in design, the massive backyard offers several lounge areas and a poolside patio that's perfect for relaxing.

Likewise, the guest house adds another 1,200 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen.

It's safe to say the Queen of Pop has snagged herself a piece of real estate heaven.

