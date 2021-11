The Green Bay Packers suffered another tough loss on Sunday, this time to the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will have strong playoff implications.

The Packers' offense could never get going in the first half and there were some serious concerns when Aaron Rodgers wasn't on the field for the final snap of the second quarter.

Rodgers, who had been dealing with a toe injury, aggravated his ailment during the game and was in a lot of pain for most of the matchup.