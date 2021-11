Kaley Cuoco began starring in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant in November of last year, when the series made its debut. However, unlike other projects, she found herself at odds with a particular set of scenes.

After taking on the role of Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who makes a habit of drinking too much and sleeping with strangers, many of whom are passengers on her flight, Cuoco found herself struggling to deal with the many sex scenes she was having to film.