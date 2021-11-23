Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Saudi Arabian Concert

Hatiz Cengiz, the fiancé of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, wrote an open letter to Justin Bieber on Saturday, Nov. 20. She appealed with the popstar to cancel his performance slated for Dec. 5 in Saudi Arabia. She says it’s “a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”
This isn’t the first time an artist is asked to cancel a show in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, fans made the same request to female rap icon Nicki Minaj. The Queen of Rap canceled her performance at the Jeddah World Fest, citing her passion for LGBTQ and women’s rights.