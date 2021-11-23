Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Saudi Arabian Concert

In 2018, New York Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul to pick up some documents. That was the last time anyone ever saw him – he never came out. Later, news of his brutal murder went viral, which led to an investigation by the US government.

The conclusion of the Biden government’s investigation indicted Salman Bin Mohammed of ordering the execution. The Royal prince has since denied all accusations of his involvement. However, his reputation remains tainted with the scandal. To rid the stain, Saudi Arabia relaxed some of its strict laws to host concerts.

The country would host the F1 Grand Prix for the first time on Dec. 5, so there’s a concert to celebrate. Justin Bieber isn’t the only entertainer set to perform at the show. Other big names like David Guetta, Tiesto, A$AP Rocky, and Jason Derulo are part of the line-up.