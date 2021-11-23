Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Saudi Arabian Concert

Music
Shutterstock | 673594

chisom.writes247

Hatiz Cengiz, the fiancé of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, wrote an open letter to Justin Bieber on Saturday, Nov. 20. She appealed with the popstar to cancel his performance slated for Dec. 5 in Saudi Arabia. She says it’s “a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

This isn’t the first time an artist is asked to cancel a show in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, fans made the same request to female rap icon Nicki Minaj. The Queen of Rap canceled her performance at the Jeddah World Fest, citing her passion for LGBTQ and women’s rights.

The Latest

Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Reveals What Mac Jones Needs To Be Like Tom Brady

NBA Player Profile: Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman

NFL Rumors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Shares Concerning Injury Update

Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Saudi Arabian Concert

Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

Prince Of Saudi Arabia Accused Of Ordering Khashoggi’s Death

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mohammed_Bin_Salman_al-Saud2.jpg

In 2018, New York Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul to pick up some documents. That was the last time anyone ever saw him – he never came out. Later, news of his brutal murder went viral, which led to an investigation by the US government.

The conclusion of the Biden government’s investigation indicted Salman Bin Mohammed of ordering the execution. The Royal prince has since denied all accusations of his involvement. However, his reputation remains tainted with the scandal. To rid the stain, Saudi Arabia relaxed some of its strict laws to host concerts.

The country would host the F1 Grand Prix for the first time on Dec. 5, so there’s a concert to celebrate. Justin Bieber isn’t the only entertainer set to perform at the show. Other big names like David Guetta, Tiesto, A$AP Rocky, and Jason Derulo are part of the line-up.

Music

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

Miley is the new face of Gucci Gardenia Parfum

By chisom.writes247

New Music This Christmas

Shutterstock | 1486838

At the moment, the “Yummy” singer hasn’t replied or acknowledged Cengiz’s letter. With less than two weeks left to the F1 event, there’s no news on Bieber’s position yet. Amidst this controversy, he announced new music, “Lonely Christmas,” featuring Bryson Tiller and PooBear.

Last month, he released “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” He took to his social media to celebrate his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her birthday on Nov. 22. The pop star pledged his undying love to “his beloved squish.” He got emotional only a day before, wishing his 12-year-old little brother, Jaxon, a happy birthday.

Miley Cyrus is The Party of Every Party She Attends

Madonna Gyrates Inside a Car, Twerks Next to It, in ‘Real Life’ Video

Justice Tour Confirmed for 2022

Shutterstock | 163215554

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the “Peaches” singer pushed back his Justice Tour in 2021. He announced the tour on his Instagram to his 205 million followers. The VMAs Artist of the Year starts the first leg on Feb. 18, in San Diego, CA.

His album has been very successful since its release. It’s certified Platinum in the US after selling one million copies. Justice peaked at the top of the Billboard 200.

Read Next

Must Read

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

Dua Lipa All Legs In Skimpy Bra Look Amid Versace Deal

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.