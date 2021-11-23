NFL Rumors: Updates On Aaron Rodgers' Injury & Availability In Packers-Rams Week 12 Game

Shutterstock | 66756

JB Baruelo

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers recently suffered a 34-31 loss at the hands of the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. After being defeated by the Vikings on Sunday night at US Bank Stadium, the Packers lost the top spot in the National Football Conference.

With an 8-3 record, the Packers are currently one win behind the No. 1 seed Arizona Cardinals. The Packers still have plenty of games left to return to the top, but things aren't expected to be easy.

Still Dealing With A Toe Injury

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

Aside from finding their way back to the top of the NFC, the Packers are facing a much bigger concern regarding Rodgers' health. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the 37-year-old quarterback is still dealing with a toe injury. It was reportedly the main reason why Rodgers left the field a few minutes before the first half of their game against the Vikings ended.

Rodgers' toe started to become an issue when he underwent a COVID-19 quarantine. Rodgers described the injury "a little worse than turf toe."

Looking Forward To Bye Week

Wikimedia Commons

After their recent game against the Vikings, Rodgers and the Packers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams next in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. However, Rodgers is already looking forward to the bye week where he's hoping to have time to rest his toe injury.

"I'm just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week," Rodgers said. "Probably the same schedule next week. Was in a lot of pain. Went in at halftime early to get it checked out. It's very, very painful."

Expected To Play Against Rams

Since their recent game against the Vikings, there have been questions about whether Rodgers would be available in their upcoming game against the Rams or not. According to NFL.com, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the veteran quarterback would be limited at practice this week. However, LaFleur said that Rodgers' toe injury won't prevent him from joining the team when they face the Rams in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

However, though Rodgers is available, the Packers aren't expected to have guard Elgton Jenkins in their upcoming game against the Rams. Jenkins suffered a torn ACL in their Sunday loss against the Vikings.

Howard Stern Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Toe Injury

While most people are sympathizing with Rodgers' health issues, there are some who still decided to mock his toe injury. In an appearance on SiriusXM Radio show, Howard Stern slammed Rodgers for his COVID-19 vaccination stance and asked if he also got medical advise from Joe Rogan for his toe injury.

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe?” Stern said, as quoted by Mediaite. “I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

