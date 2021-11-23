NFL Rumors: Updates On Aaron Rodgers' Injury & Availability In Packers-Rams Week 12 Game

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers recently suffered a 34-31 loss at the hands of the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. After being defeated by the Vikings on Sunday night at US Bank Stadium, the Packers lost the top spot in the National Football Conference.

With an 8-3 record, the Packers are currently one win behind the No. 1 seed Arizona Cardinals. The Packers still have plenty of games left to return to the top, but things aren't expected to be easy.