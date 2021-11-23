Erika Jayne Escapes To Mexico In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Erika Jayne has escaped her troubles by jetting out to Mexico, and she didn't pack heavy coats for her wardrobe. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who continues to front outlets as a judge allows ex-husband Tom Girardi's alleged victims to "go after Erika for millions owed," is forgetting her legal dramas - at least on the surface - by sharing glamorous vacation snaps and reminding fans of her killer figure.

The 50-year-old has so far stripped down to swimwear, and she's been keeping her evening looks skimpy, too.

Soaking Up The Sun In Mexico

Scroll for photos. Erika is named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit alleging that estranged husband Tom embezzled money owed to family members of victims of a plane crash back in 2018. The blonde, also accused of receiving $25 million from Tom's law firm - the money is said to have funded the star's lavish lifestyle - proved that high-end is her jam. Likewise, designer.

Rocking Kim Kardashian-adored brand Balenciaga in her latest Instagram share, the Bravo star went leggy and colorful.

See The Photos Below

Posing from a lit-up hotel area with back-lighting and lush plants, Erika sizzled in a tiny and thigh-skimming shirt dress in aqua greens. Boasting pops of black and orange, the figure-flaunting number highlighted the star's long legs, with the eye further drawn to her pins as she rocked snaking and high-heeled sandals.

Also clutching a pink handbag as she gazed to the side, Erika wrote: "Hasta la proximal Mexico" with a palm tree, taco, and cocktail emoji finish. See the bathing suit action after the snap!

Scroll For Her Swimsuit Snap

The photo follows a more revealing one as Erika soaked up rays under blue skies and backed by palms. Here, the singer and reality star showed off her figure in a classic black swimsuit, writing that "the '80s called, and I answered." A like quickly came in from rapper Chanel West Coast.

Talk of Erika's dating life continues as she enters her 50's single. “She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” a Hollywood Life source dished in October.

Ready To Date After Tom?

The source, claiming the star recently went "on a date" with someone, continued: “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Nov 2020 marked Erika filing for divorce from Tom following a two-decade marriage. Just weeks later, the two were sued for making up their split to embezzle cash intended for Tom's clients. Erika continues to receive both hate and support - her latest snap gained a like from reality star Savannah Chrisley, plus fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

