Erika Jayne Escapes To Mexico In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Erika Jayne has escaped her troubles by jetting out to Mexico, and she didn't pack heavy coats for her wardrobe. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who continues to front outlets as a judge allows ex-husband Tom Girardi's alleged victims to "go after Erika for millions owed," is forgetting her legal dramas - at least on the surface - by sharing glamorous vacation snaps and reminding fans of her killer figure.

The 50-year-old has so far stripped down to swimwear, and she's been keeping her evening looks skimpy, too.