Erika Jayne Poses In Sexy Swimsuit Amid Filming 'RHOBH' Season 12

Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Erika Jayne may be in the midst of a messy legal scandal with her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, but that isn't stopping the former Broadway performer and songstress from participating with the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Weeks into filming on the new episodes, Jayne and her cast mates, including Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff confirmed they were enjoying a tropical vacation.

"The 80’s called, and I answered," Jayne wrote in the caption of one recent Instagram photo.

Fun In The Sun

After sharing a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit and black shoes as a group of palm trees and other plans were seen behind her, Jayne returned to her social media page to share a second tropical image, which featured her posing in a pink and orange striped caftan as a beach and ocean were seen behind her.

"Fun in the MF sun," Jayne captioned that image, which featured her hair in a long braid and also included the #finally hashtag.

Mexico Vacation

In the caption of a third image shared on her Instagram page, Jayne wrote, "Hasta la proxima Mexico!"

In that photograph, Jayne, who has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role since season six, which began airing in December 2015, wore a green and orange button-up dress with strappy heels and her hair in an update.

Although it is unclear where Jayne was standing in the image, it appears to be an entry for either a hotel or restaurant in Mexico.

Erika Jayne Began Filming in October

While Jayne didn't share any photos of herself with her cast mates, several of her co-stars also shared images, and even videos, from what appeared to be the same beach.

At the end of last month, amid the airing of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' four-part reunion, an insider told Hollywood Life that the ladies were in the midst of filming, with Jayne hoping for a lighter storyline on the new episodes.

“They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika storyline but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can,” an insider shared.

Ready To Move On

"Producers didn’t want to miss anything with Erika," the source continued, adding that Jayne is ready to "move on with her life" and is looking forward to getting back into the "dating pool."

"She’s excited to fall in love again,” a second source told Hollywood Life. “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

“She’ll re-evaluate if it gets to that point, but producers are not pushing her to film her dates either,” the source added.

