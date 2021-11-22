Erika Jayne Poses In Sexy Swimsuit Amid Filming 'RHOBH' Season 12

Erika Jayne may be in the midst of a messy legal scandal with her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, but that isn't stopping the former Broadway performer and songstress from participating with the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Weeks into filming on the new episodes, Jayne and her cast mates, including Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff confirmed they were enjoying a tropical vacation.

"The 80’s called, and I answered," Jayne wrote in the caption of one recent Instagram photo.