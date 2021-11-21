Louis Vuitton Stores In Two Cities Emptied Out By Thieves

Fourteen people entered the Oakbrook Center Mall on Wednesday, while the armed guard at the Louis Vuitton store was taking a short break, as reported by The Independent.

The group entered the store at around 3:30 p.m. and began grabbing expensive merchandise -- the average cost of a handbag in the store is $3,000.

The guard returned quickly and tried to stop the robbery, but was unsuccessful. The suspects are said to have stolen approximately $100,000 worth of goods.

Below is a video of the robbery.