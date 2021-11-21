Louis Vuitton Stores In Two Cities Emptied Out By Thieves

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LouisVuittonWestEdmontonMall.jpg

Damir Mujezinovic

Criminals this week targeted Louis Vuitton stores in two major American cities.

Merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen from Louis Vuitton stores in suburban Chicago and downtown San Francisco, according to multiple reports and law enforcement.

It remains unclear if the robberies were coordinated in any way, but the audaciousness of the burglars has captured the American public's attention, with many wondering why Chicago and San Francisco governments aren't doing more to put an end to property theft.

Chicago

Fourteen people entered the Oakbrook Center Mall on Wednesday, while the armed guard at the Louis Vuitton store was taking a short break, as reported by The Independent.

The group entered the store at around 3:30 p.m. and began grabbing expensive merchandise -- the average cost of a handbag in the store is $3,000.

The guard returned quickly and tried to stop the robbery, but was unsuccessful. The suspects are said to have stolen approximately $100,000 worth of goods.

Below is a video of the robbery.

Police On The Case

Police Chief James Kruger said in a statement that the authorities have a good idea of who might be behind the robbery, since they have detailed descriptions of a vehicle that was used, as well as a license plate number.

"We do have some information on when they fled the area, and we also have vehicle information too, which is very helpful," Kruger explained.

"Vehicle descriptions, even close-up photos of license plates, so we’re nailing down all those leads now, our detectives are out working those leads," he continued.

San Francisco

The San Francisco Louis Vuitton robbery took place on Friday evening.

According to witnesses, around a dozen people were seen running out of the Louis Vuitton store on Union Square. Videos posted to social media show that the criminals broke the storefront glass, and smashed up the place before stealing merchandise.

One of the clips shows several thieves running away with the goods, while police officers are swarming another suspect's vehicle and dragging an individual into the street.

The video in question went viral on social media and can be viewed below.

Crime In San Francisco

San Francisco has seen a major increase in theft.

As The New York Post reported, amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, burglaries decreased nationwide, but in San Francisco they rose by 50 percent.

This has forced some stores to close down. Walgreens, for example, shut down 17 stores in the city due to shoplifting.

Critics of the local government believe it was a mistake to pass Proposition 47 in 2014, which reclassified nonviolent thefts as misdemeanors for stolen goods worth less than $950.

