Louis Vuitton Stores In Two Cities Emptied Out By Thieves

Criminals this week targeted Louis Vuitton stores in two major American cities.
Merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen from Louis Vuitton stores in suburban Chicago and downtown San Francisco, according to multiple reports and law enforcement.
It remains unclear if the robberies were coordinated in any way, but the audaciousness of the burglars has captured the American public's attention, with many wondering why Chicago and San Francisco governments aren't doing more to put an end to property theft.
Read more below.