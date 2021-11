The Los Angeles Rams may make one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason by trading away former first-overall pick Jared Goff to land Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, who has put up huge numbers throughout his career, struggled to lead the Detroit Lions to succeed, although it's hard to blame him for that.

He got the opportunity to start over with a championship-caliber team in Los Angeles and was expected to be a huge upgrade at the quarterback position for Sean McVay's team.